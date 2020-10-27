Bosnian Serb veterans held over war-time killings

(@FahadShabbir)

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested two former ethnic Serb soldiers over their role in the killing of 78 Muslim civilians at the start of the country's 1990s war, prosecutors said.

The two men are suspected of "crimes against humanity" as they took part in the shooting of the civilians in June 1992 in western Bosnia, prosecutors said in a statement.

Former members of the Bosnian Serb army Bosko Uncanin, 51, and Dragan Despot, 56, along with others lined up the Muslims in front of a Primary school in Velagici where they were detained.

They were shot dead and their bodies transported by trucks and buried in a mass grave from where their remains were exhumed in 1996, the statement said.

Bosnia's 1992-1995 war between Croats, Muslims and Serbs was the bloodiest conflict in the series of wars that accompanied Yugoslavia's collapse.