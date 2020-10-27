UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bosnian Serb Veterans Held Over War-time Killings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:23 PM

Bosnian Serb veterans held over war-time killings

Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested two former ethnic Serb soldiers over their role in the killing of 78 Muslim civilians at the start of the country's 1990s war, prosecutors said

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested two former ethnic Serb soldiers over their role in the killing of 78 Muslim civilians at the start of the country's 1990s war, prosecutors said.

The two men are suspected of "crimes against humanity" as they took part in the shooting of the civilians in June 1992 in western Bosnia, prosecutors said in a statement.

Former members of the Bosnian Serb army Bosko Uncanin, 51, and Dragan Despot, 56, along with others lined up the Muslims in front of a Primary school in Velagici where they were detained.

They were shot dead and their bodies transported by trucks and buried in a mass grave from where their remains were exhumed in 1996, the statement said.

Bosnia's 1992-1995 war between Croats, Muslims and Serbs was the bloodiest conflict in the series of wars that accompanied Yugoslavia's collapse.

Related Topics

Dead Army Police June Muslim From

Recent Stories

Russian ISS Cosmonauts Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov to ..

2 minutes ago

Malaysia reports 835 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new dea ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan confirms South Africa tour in April 2021

8 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics Becomes Top Five in Interbrand ..

9 minutes ago

Drive-through COVID-19 testing centre opens on Mur ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $39.22 a barrel M ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.