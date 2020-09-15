UrduPoint.com
Bosnian Serb War Criminal Dies Of Coronavirus

Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:56 PM

A Bosnian Serb political leader who was jailed for 20 years by a UN court for his role in Bosnia's 1990s war died on Tuesday of coronavirus, state media reported

Sarajevo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A Bosnian Serb political leader who was jailed for 20 years by a UN court for his role in Bosnia's 1990s war died on Tuesday of coronavirus, state media reported.

Momcilo Krajisnik, a former key ally of the Bosnian Serbs' wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic, passed away in a hospital in the northern town of Banja Luka, the hospital said in a statement quoted by the public RTRS television.

During Bosnia's 1992-1995 conflict Krajisnik, a hardline Serb nationalist who was fiercely anti-Muslim, served as speaker of the Bosnian Serb parliament.

The 75-year-old was taken to hospital in late August as his health deteriorated.

Krajisnik was arrested in Bosnia in 2000 and six years later convicted by the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) of forcibly expelling non-Serbs and crimes against humanity.

