Bosnian Serb war criminal dies of coronavirus

Sarajevo (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :A Bosnian Serb political leader who was jailed for 20 years by a UN court for his role in Bosnia's 1990s war died on Tuesday of coronavirus, state media reported.

Momcilo Krajisnik, a former key ally of the Bosnian Serbs' wartime political leader Radovan Karadzic, passed away in a hospital in the northern town of Banja Luka, the hospital said in a statement quoted by the public RTRS television.

During Bosnia's 1992-1995 conflict Krajisnik, a hardline Serb nationalist who was fiercely anti-Muslim, served as speaker of the Bosnian Serb parliament.

The 75-year-old was taken to hospital in late August as his health deteriorated.

Krajisnik was arrested in Bosnia in 2000 and six years later convicted by the Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) of forcibly expelling non-Serbs and crimes against humanity.