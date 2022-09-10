Bosnian Serbs Warlord Mladic Placed in Hague Prison Hospital Amid Heart, Lung Issues - Son

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) Former commander of Bosnian Serbs, Gen. Ratko Mladic, has been hospitalized at the medical facility of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in The Hague due to fluid in his lungs and heart problems, his son, Darko Mladic, told Sputnik.

Mladic served as the commander of the army of Republika Srpska during the 1992-1995 conflict in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was arrested by the Serbian authorities in 2011 after fleeing international justice for 16 years. In November 2017, the UN Criminal Tribunal in The Hague convicted Mladic of war crimes that date back to the 1992-1995 conflict. In June 2021, judges of the Appeals Chamber of the IRMCT upheld the life imprisonment sentence of Mladic on 10 out of 11 counts. The authorities of Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina's Republika Srpska opposed the verdict.

"In recent months, since the end of May, the general's health has been declining, there were several periods when he became ill, literally collapsed, he was sent to the hospital on such days and was transferred back. We did not get specific conclusions from doctors about the cause. On Sunday, he was admitted to the civil hospital in The Hague and on Wednesday we were told that he had pneumonia, fluid in his lungs," Darko Mladic said.

Mladic's health seems to be failing, the relative said, adding that medical specialists of the IRMCT stated that they are running the necessary tests.

"We are waiting for the results, but on Thursday, we only received materials for the end of August, when he had COVID-19. New documents are expected on Monday, and we have a team of doctors ready to review them," Darko Mladic said.

The former military officer was in a civil hospital in The Hague until Thursday, when he was transferred to a prison medical facility.

Darko Mladic said that he keeps in touch with his father and calls him every day, but the latter can hardly speak at length due to his frail condition.

For two years, the family demanded permission to allow Russian medics examine the 79-year-old Mladic, stressing that the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia does not provide them with information on the health condition of the general, while doctors in the remand center in The Hague do not provide proper treatment.