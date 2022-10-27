UrduPoint.com

Bosnia's Dodik Declared Winner In Disputed Election: Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik was declared the winner of the presidency of the country's Serb entity, election officials announced Thursday, following a recount after the opposition cried foul

The recount "confirmed that the candidate Milorad Dodik representing the Serb people and who was in the lead... and remained so with the greatest number of votes won," said Suad Arnautovic, chairman of Bosnia's central election commission.

The announcement comes weeks after Bosnians cast ballots in an election in early October, including for the president of Republika Srpska (RS) -- the country's Serb entity.

A preliminary count following the election gave the victory for the RS presidency to Dodik, with the Kremlin-friendly leader winning 48 percent of the vote, compared to 43 percent for opposition candidate Jelena Trivic.

However, on the day after the election opposition parties accused Dodik and his party of "organised plundering of the elections" and demanded a recount.

