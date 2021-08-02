UrduPoint.com

Bosnia's New Top International Envoy Takes Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 10:28 PM

Bosnia's new top international envoy takes office

German politician Christian Schmidt on Monday took over as the top international envoy in Bosnia despite opposition from Russia and Bosnian Serbs who consider him "illegal" and say they won't work with him

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :German politician Christian Schmidt on Monday took over as the top international envoy in Bosnia despite opposition from Russia and Bosnian Serbs who consider him "illegal" and say they won't work with him.

The former German agriculture minister succeeded Austrian diplomat Valentin Inzko, whose decision to end his term by imposing a ban on genocide denial in late July angered Bosnian Serb political representatives.

The 1995 massacre of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces, a few months before Bosnia's war ended, has been deemed genocide by a number of international judicial verdicts.

But Serb leaders usually deny the atrocity amounted to genocide, instead calling it a "great crime".

The main role of the UN representative in Bosnia is to oversee the implementation of the peace deal that ended the Balkan country's 1992-1995 war between its Croats, Muslims and Serbs.

The official also has various executive powers, including to impose laws and sack elected officials.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina must be put back on the political agenda of the international community and the European Union," Schmidt said during his inaugural speech on Monday.

"I am very optimistic about the ability of the international community, Europeans, Americans and all other countries of the world to work together to achieve this.

" Regularly shaken by inter-ethnic disputes, Bosnia aspires to join the EU but has yet to obtain official candidate status.

Bosnian Serbs are close allies of Moscow and oppose the country's accession to NATO.

Schmidt enjoys the support of the main Western nations, but Russia protested when the Peace Implementation Council, an international body independent of the United Nations, appointed him in May.

Russia believes his appointment should have been approved by the UN Security Council, which gave the green light when Inzko was named in 2009.

Moscow proposed a draft resolution to the Security Council, co-sponsored by Beijing, under which the Office of the High Representative in Bosnia would close in July 2022.

The draft was rejected.

The Serb member of Bosnia's joint presidency Milorad Dodik labelled Schmidt's appointment "illegal and illegitimate".

"We will not cooperate with him (Schmidt) and we will not implement his decisions," Dodik told local media Sunday.

The Bosnian Serb political leader said he would not attend a meeting between the presidency and Schmidt, due Tuesday.

The new top international envoy did not comment on Bosnian Serbs' views about him.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution World United Nations Moscow Russia Agriculture German European Union Beijing Bosnia And Herzegovina May July Sunday Muslim Christian Media All From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

German prosecutors mull manslaughter probe into de ..

German prosecutors mull manslaughter probe into deadly floods

1 minute ago
 Russia Expects Restorers From Syria to Visit Hermi ..

Russia Expects Restorers From Syria to Visit Hermitage, Join Crimea Expedition

1 minute ago
 Fit for a prince: Denmark's Axelsen takes badminto ..

Fit for a prince: Denmark's Axelsen takes badminton gold - and royal call

1 minute ago
 Makkah Grand Mosque gets ready to receive Umrah pi ..

Makkah Grand Mosque gets ready to receive Umrah pilgrims

1 minute ago
 Three factories sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs ..

Three factories sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

7 minutes ago
 Prime Minister , Jam Kamal discuss matters relatin ..

Prime Minister , Jam Kamal discuss matters relating to Balochistan development p ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.