Bosnia's Serb Leader Dodik Stands Trial For Snubbing Peace Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Sarajevo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The leader of Bosnia's Serbs was set to stand trial on Wednesday after being indicted for refusing to recognise rulings made by an international envoy charged with overseeing the country's landmark peace accords.

The trial of Milorad Dodik marks a potential tipping point for post-war Bosnia, testing the weak central government's ability to hold a leading politician to account after openly flouting the country's peace accords and court system.

The unprecedented court case in the capital Sarajevo follows months of mounting tensions after Dodik signed controversial legislation that refused to recognise decisions made by Bosnia's international high representative Christian Schmidt and the constitutional court.

The high representative is charged with overseeing the enforcement of the Dayton Agreement that succeeded in ending the country's bloody civil war in the 1990s.

In July, Schmidt struck down both laws passed by Dodik, which the Bosnian leader went on to sign in defiance.

The trial marks the first time a political leader in Bosnia has been tried for failing to comply with decisions handed down by the country's international envoy.

