Bosphorus Closed For Traffic In Both Directions Due To Poor Visibility - Governor's Office

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 02:40 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) Traffic along the Strait of Istanbul was closed in both directions on Sunday over poor visibility, the Turkish city governor's office said.

"Traffic in the Bosphorus was suspended in both directions due to visibility dropping below half a mile in the Kuzey Çakar area of (the city of) Umuryeri," the office tweeted.

Istanbul is located on both banks of the strait, which is the narrowest waterway dividing Asia and Europe.

