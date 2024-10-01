Open Menu

Bosphorus Film Festival Announces Documentary Jury

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The documentary jury for this year’s 12th Bosphorus Film Festival has been announced.

The festival will take place on Oct. 18-25, bringing movie lovers together for a week of screenings and events in Istanbul.

Anadolu will serve as the global communications partner for the festival, which is organized by the Bosphorus Culture and Arts Foundation.

The jury includes Sevinc Yesiltas, a producer and director; Vuk Perovic, an art director, and Cenk Demirkiran, a lecturer in the Media and Communication Department at Izmir Katip Celebi University.

The festival will award a cash prize of 50,000 Turkish liras ($1,462) for the Best Film in the "Documentary Competition" category, based on the jury's evaluations. Additionally, a Jury Special Award will be presented with a cash prize of 30,000 Turkish liras ($ 877).

Yesiltas worked as a director and producer at TRT from 1988 to 2018.

She has specialized in culture and art programs, as well as documentaries, and served as the founding representative of the TRT Cologne Bureau.

Her documentary, Bilge Ana Mevlude Genc, has garnered multiple awards.

Perovic, the Artistic Director of Underhill Fest, is also a co-founder of CIRCLE, a training program for women in the documentary film industry. In addition to his work as a film critic, he serves as an editor of film and series programs at Radio and Television of Montenegro.

Demirkiran, a graduate of Istanbul University’s Radio Television and Cinema Department, has experience as a voiceover artist and presenter. He has conducted documentary research in various countries and has taught at universities.

He previously worked as a director at a tv channel. In 2002, he directed the short film, Kazik, and the documentary, Yukari Deniz. He currently teaches at Izmir Katip Celebi University.

The festival is supported by the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s General Directorate of Cinema, with Turkcell and Turkish Airlines as main sponsors, and Turkmedya as the main media sponsor.

