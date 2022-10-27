Bosphorus Strait Closed To Maritime Traffic Over Heavy Fog - Reports
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 09:50 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The Bosphorus Strait has been closed to maritime traffic due to heavy fog, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported on Thursday.
According to the report, the strait has been closed to the transit of ships in both directions due to heavy fog. The fog, which intensified in the region in the morning, caused a deterioration of visibility at sea.