Bosphorus Strait Closed To Ship Traffic Due To Bulker Accident - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 12:50 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The Bosphorus Strait is closed to ship traffic due to the accident of a bulker, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported.
It did not specify the ship's name.
