UrduPoint.com

Bosphorus Strait Closed To Ships As Barge Coming From Ukraine Runs Aground - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Bosphorus Strait Closed to Ships as Barge Coming From Ukraine Runs Aground - Watchdog

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A vessel heading from Ukraine to Istanbul ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait, the strait is closed to traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said in a statement.

"Tugs KURTARMA-5, KURTARMA-6, KURTARMA-9, KURTARMA-12, NAZIM TUR and boats KEGM-3, KEGM-5 were sent to the scene of the incident to the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA, which ran aground due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. Vessel traffic in the Istanbul (Bosphorus) Strait is suspended," the watchdog said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Ukraine Twitter Traffic Istanbul From

Recent Stories

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang ..

US Welcomes UN Human Rights Assessment on Xinjiang Uyghur Region - Blinken

7 minutes ago
 Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Re ..

Police Take Away 5 Boxes, 2 Safes From New York Residence Allegedly Linked to Ve ..

7 minutes ago
 Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome pati ..

Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

7 minutes ago
 Eating several protein foods together can help low ..

Eating several protein foods together can help lower BP: Study

7 minutes ago
 Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia ..

Germany to 'Probably' Handle Winter in Case Russia Halts Gas Supplies - Chancell ..

11 minutes ago
 Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance ..

Nation pays tribute to Gilani for epic resistance against Indian oppression: DG ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.