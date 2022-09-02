Bosphorus Strait Closed to Ships as Barge Coming From Ukraine Runs Aground - Watchdog

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A vessel heading from Ukraine to Istanbul ran aground in the Bosphorus Strait, the strait is closed to traffic, the Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said in a statement.

"Tugs KURTARMA-5, KURTARMA-6, KURTARMA-9, KURTARMA-12, NAZIM TUR and boats KEGM-3, KEGM-5 were sent to the scene of the incident to the 173-meter cargo ship LADY ZEHMA, which ran aground due to rudder failure while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. Vessel traffic in the Istanbul (Bosphorus) Strait is suspended," the watchdog said on Twitter.