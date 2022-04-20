Bosphorus Strait Navigation Suspended in Both Directions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Navigation through the Bosphorus Strait has been suspended in both directions, media reported on Wednesday.

The movement of ships off the Turkish coast in the north-south direction was suspended on Wednesday from 2 a.

m. local time (23:00 GMT on Tuesday), and in the south-north direction from 6:15 a.m. local time, according to the Anadolu news agency.

There is no information on when the traffic across the strait will resume.