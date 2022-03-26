UrduPoint.com

Bosphorus Strait Opened For Navigation - Turkish Coastal Safety

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Bosphorus Strait Opened for Navigation - Turkish Coastal Safety

The Bosphorus Strait, closed to navigation earlier on Saturday after a report of the discovery of a mine-like object, is open to navigation, Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) The Bosphorus Strait, closed to navigation earlier on Saturday after a report of the discovery of a mine-like object, is open to navigation, Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. In addition, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the strait was closed to navigation until further notice. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait.

"The Bosphorus has been opened to ship traffic," the directorate tweeted.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Anchorage All

Recent Stories

Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens ..

Arts, Crafts & business products exhibition opens at Lahore Expo

8 minutes ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Calls Saudi-Kuwaiti Deal on Al-Durra Gas Field Illegal

50 seconds ago
 Kite-flying incidents anger Chief Minister

Kite-flying incidents anger Chief Minister

52 seconds ago
 Six drug-peddlers held with narcotics

Six drug-peddlers held with narcotics

53 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Denies Plans to Recall Re ..

Russian Defense Ministry Denies Plans to Recall Retired Officers as Ukrainian Ru ..

55 seconds ago
 PTI supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend ..

PTI supporters moving towards Islamabad to attend Imran's historic rally: Fawad

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>