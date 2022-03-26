Bosphorus Strait Opened for Navigation - Turkish Coastal Safety

The Bosphorus Strait, closed to navigation earlier on Saturday after a report of the discovery of a mine-like object, is open to navigation, Turkish Directorate General of Coastal Safety said

Earlier in the day, Turkish newspaper Star reported that fishermen had seen a mine-like object in the area of the Sariyer-Turkeli anchorage at the entrance to the Bosphorus Strait. In addition, Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported that the strait was closed to navigation until further notice. The Turkish Ministry of National Defence said it had taken all necessary measures to neutralize a mine-like object found in the Bosphorus Strait.

"The Bosphorus has been opened to ship traffic," the directorate tweeted.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the Ukrainian military had installed about 420 mines at the entrance to the ports of Odesa, Ochakiv, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne since the beginning of the Russian military operation in the country. The FSB did not exclude the possibility of the drifting of mines to the Bosphorus Strait and further into the seas of the Mediterranean Basin.