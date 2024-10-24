Open Menu

Botafogo Blast Five Past Penarol In Libertadores Semi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Botafogo blast five past Penarol in Libertadores semi

Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Jefferson Savarino scored twice as Brazil's Botafogo crushed Uruguay's Penarol 5-0 in their Copa Libertadores semi-final, first-leg on Wednesday.

All five goals came in a blistering second-half display as the Rio team effectively killed off the tie ahead of next week's return leg in Montevideo and all but booked their place in their first Libertadores final.

After Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina's River Plate 3-0 on Tuesday there is now the real prospect of an all-Brazilian final on November 30 in Buenos Aires for the South American club title.

Botafogo were on top from the outset but their play lacked tempo and they struggled to break down the low block from Penarol.

Luiz Henrique wasted a good opening for the Brazilians, firing high and wide from the edge of the box but then moments later he brought Washington Aguerre into action with his drive bringing out a diving save from the Penarol keeper.

But it was three goals in the space of eight minutes early in the second half that transformed the game.

Venezuelan forward Savarino got the breakthrough in the 51st minute, timing his run to perfection as he latched on to a fine through ball from Luiz Henrique and clipped the ball over Aguerre.

Four minutes later, Penarol failed to deal with a corner and Botafogo's Argentine defender Alexander Barboza scooped the ball home.

Botafogo made it 3-0 when the impressive Luiz Henrique fed Vitinho down the right and he pulled the ball back into the path of Savarino, whose shot went through the body of Aguerre.

Luiz Henrique crowned his excellent display with his team's fourth -- a delicate left-foot chip over the advancing Aguerre.

The fifth came in the 79th minute when Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada's shot was parried out but the ball flew out to Igor Jesus who headed home.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground, this is just one game," said Barboza, but it would take a major surprise for the the tournament not to have its fourth all-Brazilian final in five years.

Related Topics

Firing Washington Fine Buenos Aires Montevideo Argentina Brazil Uruguay November All From Top Atletico Madrid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

10 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

10 hours ago
 HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

10 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

10 hours ago
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

10 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

10 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

10 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..

10 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for officia ..

Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari

10 hours ago

More Stories From World