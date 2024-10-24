Botafogo Blast Five Past Penarol In Libertadores Semi
Rio de Janeiro, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Jefferson Savarino scored twice as Brazil's Botafogo crushed Uruguay's Penarol 5-0 in their Copa Libertadores semi-final, first-leg on Wednesday.
All five goals came in a blistering second-half display as the Rio team effectively killed off the tie ahead of next week's return leg in Montevideo and all but booked their place in their first Libertadores final.
After Atletico Mineiro beat Argentina's River Plate 3-0 on Tuesday there is now the real prospect of an all-Brazilian final on November 30 in Buenos Aires for the South American club title.
Botafogo were on top from the outset but their play lacked tempo and they struggled to break down the low block from Penarol.
Luiz Henrique wasted a good opening for the Brazilians, firing high and wide from the edge of the box but then moments later he brought Washington Aguerre into action with his drive bringing out a diving save from the Penarol keeper.
But it was three goals in the space of eight minutes early in the second half that transformed the game.
Venezuelan forward Savarino got the breakthrough in the 51st minute, timing his run to perfection as he latched on to a fine through ball from Luiz Henrique and clipped the ball over Aguerre.
Four minutes later, Penarol failed to deal with a corner and Botafogo's Argentine defender Alexander Barboza scooped the ball home.
Botafogo made it 3-0 when the impressive Luiz Henrique fed Vitinho down the right and he pulled the ball back into the path of Savarino, whose shot went through the body of Aguerre.
Luiz Henrique crowned his excellent display with his team's fourth -- a delicate left-foot chip over the advancing Aguerre.
The fifth came in the 79th minute when Argentine midfielder Thiago Almada's shot was parried out but the ball flew out to Igor Jesus who headed home.
"We have to keep our feet on the ground, this is just one game," said Barboza, but it would take a major surprise for the the tournament not to have its fourth all-Brazilian final in five years.
