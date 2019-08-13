UrduPoint.com
Both Authorized Rallies, Attempts To Spark Unrest Took Place In Moscow - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 03:20 PM

Both Authorized Rallies, Attempts to Spark Unrest Took Place in Moscow - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Kremlin believes that there were both authorized rallies and attempts to provoke unrest in Moscow over the upcoming city parliament election, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"One should distinguish clearly ” legitimate authorized event of any kind and actions that probably could be qualified as attempts to organize or involve others in mass unrest ” these are completely different things. You know, both things took place, I mean there was an authorized event and attempts to provoke unrest," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin considered legitimate any legal action against participants of the recent protest rallies over mass unrest allegations.

The spokesman added that President Vladimir Putin was paying attention to the rallies.

"But you know that many things happen in Russia every day that the president is paying attention to. And he does not have to give his opinion on each and every one of them," Peskov said.

