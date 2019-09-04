UrduPoint.com
Both Black Boxes Of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found On Crash Site - Emergency Services

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Both black boxes of Russia's Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of its crash in Stavropol region, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Both black boxes of Russia's Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of its crash in Stavropol region, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The strike aircraft crashed on Tuesday in a deserted location in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight.

The aircraft exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely. The bodies of both pilots have already been found.

"Both black boxes � the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice reporter � have been found on the site of Su-25 crash," the representative said.

The condition of both black boxes is assessed as satisfactory, the representative added.

