Both Black Boxes Of Russia's Su-25 Aircraft Found On Crash Site - Emergency Services
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Both black boxes of Russia's Su-25UB aircraft have been found on the site of its crash in Stavropol region, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Wednesday.
The strike aircraft crashed on Tuesday in a deserted location in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight.
The aircraft exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely. The bodies of both pilots have already been found.
"Both black boxes � the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice reporter � have been found on the site of Su-25 crash," the representative said.
The condition of both black boxes is assessed as satisfactory, the representative added.