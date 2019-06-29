UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Both China, US Benefit From Cooperation, Lose In Confrontation - Xi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 08:10 AM

Both China, US Benefit From Cooperation, Lose in Confrontation - Xi

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Both the United States and China benefit from cooperation, while confrontation harms them, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday at the beginning of his highly-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"One basic fact remains unchanged. China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation.

Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation," Xi said at the meeting, held during the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

The Chinese president noted that he was prepared to exchange views with Trump on the fundamental issues concerning the development of China-US relations in order to "set the direction for our relationship in the period to come and to advance the China-US relationship based on the coordination, cooperation and stability."

Related Topics

Exchange China Trump Osaka Japan United States From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

7 hours ago

UAE-Kyrgyzstan Political Consultations Committee d ..

8 hours ago

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

8 hours ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

8 hours ago

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

8 hours ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.