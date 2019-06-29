Both China, US Benefit From Cooperation, Lose in Confrontation - Xi

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Both the United States and China benefit from cooperation, while confrontation harms them, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Saturday at the beginning of his highly-anticipated meeting with US President Donald Trump.

"One basic fact remains unchanged. China and the United States both benefit from cooperation and lose in a confrontation.

Cooperation and dialogue are better than friction and confrontation," Xi said at the meeting, held during the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.

The Chinese president noted that he was prepared to exchange views with Trump on the fundamental issues concerning the development of China-US relations in order to "set the direction for our relationship in the period to come and to advance the China-US relationship based on the coordination, cooperation and stability."