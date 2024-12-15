Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Zak Crawley's underwhelming series continued as England lost two early wickets in response to New Zealand's 347 on day two of the third Test in Hamilton on Sunday.

The tourists were 54-2 at lunch, with Jacob Bethell on seven and Joe Root 15, with the pair thrust together following the cheap dismissal of both openers.

Crawley raced to 21 before offering a leading edge chance to Matt Henry which the bowler dived to claim with one hand.

The impressive Henry (2-28) struck again four balls later, trapping Ben Duckett lbw for 11.

Crawley's score was his best of the series but he has still only managed 47 runs from five innings at an average of 9.6, continuing a poor career record against New Zealand.

He has been dismissed by Henry on all five occasions.

Crawley's form contrasts starkly with the prolific output of England's other batsmen in the series, which the tourists lead 2-0 following emphatic wins in Christchurch and Wellington.

Earlier, England took more than an hour to claim the last New Zealand wicket after the home side resumed at 315-9.

New Zealand faced a further 15.1 overs and added 32 more runs before Mitchell Santner was bowled for 76 by Matthew Potts off the first ball after the drinks break.

Number 11 Will O'Rourke finished unbeaten on five off 30 balls, having helped to frustrate the tourists in hot conditions at Seddon Park with a final-wicket partnership of 44.

Santner top-scored for New Zealand after adding 26 runs to his overnight score while seamer Potts' figures of 4-90 were the best for England.