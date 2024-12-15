Both England Openers Dismissed In Response To NZ's 347
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Hamilton, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Zak Crawley's underwhelming series continued as England lost two early wickets in response to New Zealand's 347 on day two of the third Test in Hamilton on Sunday.
The tourists were 54-2 at lunch, with Jacob Bethell on seven and Joe Root 15, with the pair thrust together following the cheap dismissal of both openers.
Crawley raced to 21 before offering a leading edge chance to Matt Henry which the bowler dived to claim with one hand.
The impressive Henry (2-28) struck again four balls later, trapping Ben Duckett lbw for 11.
Crawley's score was his best of the series but he has still only managed 47 runs from five innings at an average of 9.6, continuing a poor career record against New Zealand.
He has been dismissed by Henry on all five occasions.
Crawley's form contrasts starkly with the prolific output of England's other batsmen in the series, which the tourists lead 2-0 following emphatic wins in Christchurch and Wellington.
Earlier, England took more than an hour to claim the last New Zealand wicket after the home side resumed at 315-9.
New Zealand faced a further 15.1 overs and added 32 more runs before Mitchell Santner was bowled for 76 by Matthew Potts off the first ball after the drinks break.
Number 11 Will O'Rourke finished unbeaten on five off 30 balls, having helped to frustrate the tourists in hot conditions at Seddon Park with a final-wicket partnership of 44.
Santner top-scored for New Zealand after adding 26 runs to his overnight score while seamer Potts' figures of 4-90 were the best for England.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From World
-
Trump taps Truth Social CEO to lead intelligence advisory board6 minutes ago
-
Both England openers dismissed in response to NZ's 3476 minutes ago
-
Niger ministry says 39 killed in attacks near Burkina Faso6 minutes ago
-
Rare foreign-born CEO says Japan needs immigration to thrive26 minutes ago
-
France fears heavy toll as Cyclone Chido batters Mayotte26 minutes ago
-
Georgia protesters hail 'victory' over Christmas tree lights26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table8 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup results9 hours ago
-
Georgia ruling party installs loyalist president amid constitutional crisis9 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results10 hours ago