Both Hostage-Taker, His Wife Found Dead By Gendarmes Near Paris - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 02:30 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Gendarmes have found a man, who took his wife hostage near Paris, dead, media reported, adding that the woman has also passed away.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, the hostage-taker has killed his wife and committed suicide after that.

The incident occurred in the commune of Domont at about 8:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT), with at least two people having been injured.

The deceased woman has repeatedly accused the husband of domestic violence, and the couple was divorcing.

