ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The new government of Italy, led by Giorgia Meloni, gained confidence in the Senate of the Italian Parliament.

The voting procedure was broadcast by the Rainews24 news channel.

A total of 115 members of the Italian parliament's upper house voted to back the new cabinet; 79 were against and five abstained.

The Chamber of Deputies expressed its confidence in Meloni's government the day before.