BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The second employee of the power station in Russia's town of Biysk in Altai region succumbed to his injuries after an accident at the station, the power-generating company said Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the company said that one of the two injured employees had died.

"We regret to inform you that the employees who were injured on the evening of February 18 at Biysk power station died. We offer our condolences to their family and loved ones. Their families will receive all the support they need," the press service of the company said.

On February 18, the heating system at the station malfunctioned, so a fire broke out. The automatic systems switched on to extinguish the fire, but two employees were hospitalized with burns.