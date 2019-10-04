Both Legs of TurkStream Gas Pipeline to be Ready for Launch by End of Year- Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Both strings of the TurkStream gas pipeline will be ready before the end of the year, and if Bulgaria is ready to receive the gas, then the supply will also go through the second string, Russia's Gazprom giant's top manager said Friday.

"Both pipelines will be ready by the end of the year and will be launched," deputy head of Gazprom's foreign trade department Dmitry Khandoga told reporters on the sidelines of the 9th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"The gas pipeline will be ready to operate. If the Bulgarians are ready to receive gas, then, accordingly, ... we will be ready to supply them with gas," the company's top manager said.