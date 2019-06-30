UrduPoint.com
Both Presidential Election, Peace Top Priorities For UN In Afghanistan - Mission Head

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:40 PM

Both Presidential Election, Peace Top Priorities for UN in Afghanistan - Mission Head

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) Both the upcoming presidential election and building the framework for peace in Afghanistan are Primary priorities for the United Nations, Tadamichi Yamamoto, the head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said in a statement on Sunday.

Yamamoto's statement came as a response to media reports claiming that a group of Afghan presidential candidates, who met with the UN mission head, suggested that the presidential election, scheduled for September 28, should be held after a peace agreement with the Taliban movement was reached.   

"Regarding efforts related to the upcoming presidential elections and the work to create an initial peace framework in Afghanistan, I wish to reiterate that both processes are top priorities for the United Nations ... Neither process should be harmed or held back by the other; both processes must move forward with the full force and commitment of all stakeholders," the statement read.

Yamamoto stressed that the presidential vote would be a crucial moment to "reaffirm the legitimacy of Afghanistan's democratic political structure."

"In addition to fully supporting the efforts of Afghanistan's electoral management bodies with technical guidance through the 28 September presidential elections, the United Nations will continue to work to support all peace efforts, which are of utmost importance," the statement said.

According to the UN mission chief, Afghanistan cannot afford a protracted post-election crisis and a president with fragile democratic and domestic authority as this would damage the new leader's ability to bring the Afghan people together in a peace process.                                                       

