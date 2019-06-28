UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Both Russia, UK Interested In Fully Restoring Bilateral Relations - Putin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Both Russia, UK Interested in Fully Restoring Bilateral Relations - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that both Moscow and London were interested in fully restoring bilateral relations.

"I think that both Russia and the UK are interested in fully restoring our relations.

At least I hope that a few preliminary steps will be made," Putin told the Financial Times newspaper.

The Russian leader noted that UK companies were eager to work with Russia.

"We know that businesses in the UK (by the way, I had a meeting with our British colleagues in this same room), they want to work with us, they are working with us and intend to continue doing so. And we support this intent," he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia London Vladimir Putin Same United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Decision on Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Deals t ..

19 minutes ago

World Situation Has Become 'More Dramatic, Explosi ..

19 minutes ago

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index up 0.4 pc in Q1

35 minutes ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

31 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.