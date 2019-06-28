Both Russia, UK Interested in Fully Restoring Bilateral Relations - Putin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published on Thursday that both Moscow and London were interested in fully restoring bilateral relations.

"I think that both Russia and the UK are interested in fully restoring our relations.

At least I hope that a few preliminary steps will be made," Putin told the Financial Times newspaper.

The Russian leader noted that UK companies were eager to work with Russia.

"We know that businesses in the UK (by the way, I had a meeting with our British colleagues in this same room), they want to work with us, they are working with us and intend to continue doing so. And we support this intent," he said.