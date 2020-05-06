UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Both Sides In Afghanistan Must Live Up To Their Commitments To Work Together - Esper

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Both Sides in Afghanistan Must Live Up to Their Commitments to Work Together - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Afghanistan's political leadership should sit down together to find a way to work together rather than not live up to their commitments to reach peace, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday.

"The political leadership needs to come together and find out the formula by which they can work together," Esper said during press briefing.

Esper noted that the United States is currently focusing on getting both sides to work together.

"Based on that, they can form negotiating team to sit down and begin intra-Afghan negotiations," Esper said.

The Defense Secretary also urged the Taliban movement to cooperate with the Afghan government.

"The only way this conflict will be settled is [through] a political agreement. It is not going be settled by force of arms," Esper added.

Under the recently signed US-Taliban peace agreement, intra-Afghan talks were set to start on March 10.

The negotiations have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Exchange United States March Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

2 hours ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

2 hours ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

3 hours ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

3 hours ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

3 hours ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.