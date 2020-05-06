Both Sides in Afghanistan Must Live Up to Their Commitments to Work Together - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Afghanistan's political leadership should sit down together to find a way to work together rather than not live up to their commitments to reach peace, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Tuesday.

"The political leadership needs to come together and find out the formula by which they can work together," Esper said during press briefing.

Esper noted that the United States is currently focusing on getting both sides to work together.

"Based on that, they can form negotiating team to sit down and begin intra-Afghan negotiations," Esper said.

The Defense Secretary also urged the Taliban movement to cooperate with the Afghan government.

"The only way this conflict will be settled is [through] a political agreement. It is not going be settled by force of arms," Esper added.

Under the recently signed US-Taliban peace agreement, intra-Afghan talks were set to start on March 10.

The negotiations have been delayed due to Afghanistan's electoral crisis and Kabul's initial reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban.