Both Sides of 5+5 Libyan Military Committee Begin Discussing Lasting Ceasefire - Salame

(@FahadShabbir)

Both sides of the 5+5 Libyan Military Committee have begun discussing how to transform the current truce into a lasting ceasefire, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Both sides of the 5+5 Libyan Military Committee have begun discussing how to transform the current truce into a lasting ceasefire, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said Tuesday.

"Both sides have come to Geneva, and we started yesterday to discuss with them a long list of points on our agenda, starting on an attempt to transform the truce into a more solid one, less often violated by either, but also to transform that truth into a real agreement on a lasting ceasefire. And I am happy to report that both sides have started working on this first point on the agenda," Salame told a press conference.