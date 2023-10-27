Open Menu

Botswana Announces Discovery Of Manganese Deposits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Botswana announces discovery of manganese deposits

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) -- Botswana has found manganese deposits in its southwestern villages of Lobatse, Ramotswa and Kanye, Botswana's minister of Minerals and Energy announced Friday.

The southern African country will be adding another mineral to its long list of mineral deposits, said Lefoko Moagi. Currently, Botswana is known globally for the extraction of diamonds, gold, copper and nickel.

Exploration of manganese in Botswana started in 2018, Moagi said. He said that currently, experts are confirming that the mineral found is the one being used in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles.

"They are conducting preliminary economic assessment aimed at understanding the magnitude and value of the underground mineral," he said.

The mining of manganese is likely to start anytime and is estimated to create over 1,000 job opportunities, Moagi added.

Manganese is a transition metal with a multifaceted array of industrial alloy uses, particularly in stainless steels. It improves strength as well as wear resistance.

Related Topics

Vehicles Job Lobatse Kanye Botswana 2018 Gold Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

3 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

4 hours ago
 Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

5 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

6 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

6 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

6 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

6 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

7 hours ago
 SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Al ..

SJC issues show cause notice to Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi

7 hours ago
 President, PM express condolences on demise of for ..

President, PM express condolences on demise of former Chinese PM Li Keqiang

9 hours ago

More Stories From World