Botswana Confirms First Death From Coronavirus Infection - Government

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Botswana Confirms First Death From Coronavirus Infection - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The government of Botswana on Tuesday confirmed the first COVID-19 fatality in the African country.

"Botswana has recorded it's 1st covid19 death ... The deceased, the 4th confirmed case in Botswana, was a 79 old lady from Ramotswa [a village located not far from the capital of Gaborone] who's results came after her demise," the government said on its official Facebook page.

According to the authorities, the woman had a travel history to South Africa, the most coronavirus-affected country on the African continent, which has so far confirmed 1,353 COVID-19 cases.

