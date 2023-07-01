Open Menu

Botswana, De Beers Reach New 10-Year Diamond Agreement - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) Diamond giant De Beers has announced that it reached a new rough diamond sales agreement with the Botswana government until 2033.

"The Government of the Republic of Botswana and De Beers Group are pleased to announce they have reached an agreement in principle on a new 10-year Sales Agreement for (joint venture) Debswana's rough diamond production through to 2033, and new 25-year Debswana mining licences through to 2054," the company said on Friday.

De Beers is engaged in the exploration, mining, sorting and sales of natural diamonds, as well as the production of synthetic diamonds for industrial purposes. It was founded in 1888 in South Africa.

