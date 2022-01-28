UrduPoint.com

Botswana Launches Biofuels Guidelines

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Botswana launches biofuels guidelines

Botswana, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the Biofuels Guidelines in the capital city of Gaborone on Thursday

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Botswana, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), launched the Biofuels Guidelines in the capital city of Gaborone on Thursday.

The guidelines were created as a tool to guide stakeholders, both local and foreign, who want to invest in bio-fuel production in Botswana.

Lefoko Moagi, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, said during the ceremony that the Bio-fuel Guidelines were developed as part of the Bio-gas Project, which facilitates low-carbon investments in the production and utilization of bio-gas from agro-waste in South Eastern Botswana.

The guidelines will promote large-scale growth, improve energy reliability, and meet national and possibly regional demand for bio-fuels. Furthermore, they contribute to the national vision by creating jobs and improving economic and sustainable development.

Balazs Horvath, Resident Representative at UNDP, stated that over the years, UNDP's Environment and Climate Change portfolio has collaborated with the government on several pilot projects to deliver on the 2030 agenda. The guidelines enable the private sector to prepare for and participate in the energy sector, ultimately assisting the government of Botswana in achieving energy targets and ensuring security.

Bio-fuels, particularly second and third generation bio-fuels that use waste (including agricultural and industrial waste and emissions) as feedstock, reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation fuel production and use.

Potentially, bio-fuels can decrease Botswana's dependence on petroleum products, which are imported at high prices.

Related Topics

Technology Gaborone Guide Botswana Gas Undp From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest ..

Editor Frontier Star, Hafiz Sanaullah laid to rest

2 minutes ago
 Argentina president announces new IMF debt deal

Argentina president announces new IMF debt deal

2 minutes ago
 India Conducts Independent Foreign Policy - New De ..

India Conducts Independent Foreign Policy - New Delhi

2 minutes ago
 Argentina Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Debt Set ..

Argentina Reaches Agreement With IMF Over Debt Settlement - President

2 minutes ago
 Putin Says US, NATO Responses Ignore Russia's Prin ..

Putin Says US, NATO Responses Ignore Russia's Principal Concerns - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Future of 1.2 mln students associated with AIOU: V ..

Future of 1.2 mln students associated with AIOU: VC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>