Botswana Launches Elephant Express Bus To Safeguard Community

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- Botswana on Monday launched an elephant express bus in an effort to transport the community and school-aged children in its elephant-rich northwest area.

Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi stated during the bus handover ceremony in Seronga village that the government is committed to protecting the safety of its people, particularly children, who are at risk due to wildlife movement in the area.

"The introduction of the buses is a welcome development that ensures the safety of the pupils and improves access to education, which is crucial for the country's development," Masisi said.

This bus is the third in the area, following two minibuses that have been operating for the past two years. The private sector is leading the initiative in partnership with the local community and civic society. The president congratulated and thanked sponsors of the bus, noting that the government cannot do it alone.

Seronga village, located in Botswana's northwest area, about 1,232 km from Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, is highly populated with wildlife.

