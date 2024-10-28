Botswana launches environment-friendly eBoat to enhance e-mobility initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Botswana has officially launched its latest innovation in electric transportation, the Electric Boat (eBoat), marking a significant milestone in the country's commitment to achieving e-mobility.

This initiative adds to a series of green transport products unveiled by the government in recent weeks, as highlighted by President Mokgweetsi Masisi in a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice President Slumber Tsogwane on Sunday.

"We stand at the forefront of a pivotal moment as a nation in our journey toward a greener, environmentally-friendly, and more sustainable transportation future," said Tsogwane at the launching ceremony held at Botswana's northwestern resort township of Kasane.

While recognizing that the steps may seem small, Tsogwane affirmed that Botswana is aligning with the goals outlined in its Energy Transition Strategy, which aims to increase the use of renewable energy sources across various sectors, including the production and distribution of goods and services.

The e-mobility initiative is seen as a vital response to pressing environmental challenges such as climate change, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources, said Tsogwane, pointing out that petroleum-powered transportation contributes to pollution in waterways and exacerbates climate-related issues.

"We, in Botswana have not been spared, as our rivers and related ecological systems continue to bear the brunt of these life-threatening developments, which demand of us to transition to cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable alternative modes of transport," said Tsogwane.

Earlier this month, Botswana unveiled its first locally assembled electric vehicles in Gaborone, the country's capital, with support from two Chinese vehicle manufacturing companies.

These electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and buses are set to hit local roads soon, as the government promotes them to generate interest in e-mobility solutions, according to Tsogwane.