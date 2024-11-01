Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana's president conceded defeat on Friday after his party which has governed the diamond-rich African country for nearly six decades suffered a resounding defeat in general elections.

"I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election," President Mokgweetsi Masisi told reporters at a press conference.

Masisi said he had already spoken to the leader of the left-leaning Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Harvard-educated human rights lawyer Duma Boko, to arrange handing over the reigns of government.

While counting was still underway after Wednesday's general election, preliminary results showed the UDC well ahead in the race for seats in the parliament of the arid and sparsely populated nation.

It had secured more than 22 parliamentarians which, when added to around a dozen for two other opposition parties, totalled more than 31 of the 61 seats up for grabs, according to tallies based on reporting from counting centres.

Although the election authority is not likely to confirm the results until later Friday, initial scores meant Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has been in power since independence from Britain in 1966, could not get enough seats to govern.

It was a major blow for the BDP and Masisi, 63, who took power in 2018 and had been confident of securing a second term.

"We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people," Masisi said. "We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there's no way that I can pretend that we're going to form a government."

"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of inauguration," he said.

More than one million people were registered to vote, out of a population of 2.6 million, with concerns about unemployment and mismanagement in Masisi's first term leading complaints.