Open Menu

Botswana Leader Concedes Defeat After Party Drubbed In Election

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana's president conceded defeat on Friday after his party which has governed the diamond-rich African country for nearly six decades suffered a resounding defeat in general elections.

"I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election," President Mokgweetsi Masisi told reporters at a press conference.

Masisi said he had already spoken to the leader of the left-leaning Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), Harvard-educated human rights lawyer Duma Boko, to arrange handing over the reigns of government.

While counting was still underway after Wednesday's general election, preliminary results showed the UDC well ahead in the race for seats in the parliament of the arid and sparsely populated nation.

It had secured more than 22 parliamentarians which, when added to around a dozen for two other opposition parties, totalled more than 31 of the 61 seats up for grabs, according to tallies based on reporting from counting centres.

Although the election authority is not likely to confirm the results until later Friday, initial scores meant Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP), which has been in power since independence from Britain in 1966, could not get enough seats to govern.

It was a major blow for the BDP and Masisi, 63, who took power in 2018 and had been confident of securing a second term.

"We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people," Masisi said. "We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there's no way that I can pretend that we're going to form a government."

"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of inauguration," he said.

More than one million people were registered to vote, out of a population of 2.6 million, with concerns about unemployment and mismanagement in Masisi's first term leading complaints.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Vote Independence Botswana 2018 From Government Race Million Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

15 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

15 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

15 hours ago
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

15 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

15 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

15 hours ago
 Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

15 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

15 hours ago

More Stories From World