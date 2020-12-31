UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Botswana, Namibia Call For Calm Amid Tension Over Shooting Of Namibian Nationals

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:18 PM

Botswana, Namibia call for calm amid tension over shooting of Namibian nationals

Botswana and Namibia on Thursday issued a joint statement calling for citizens to remain calm and patient after fatal shootings in November of three Namibian nationals and one Zambian national by the Botswana Defence Force

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Botswana and Namibia on Thursday issued a joint statement calling for citizens to remain calm and patient after fatal shootings in November of three Namibian nationals and one Zambian national by the Botswana Defence Force.

In the statement by the two heads of state, the two sides underscored the deepening bilateral relations, and conveyed their commitment to resolving the matter expeditiously and amicably.

A joint investigation has been concluded and is under consideration by both governments, it said, adding that an incident-free future is envisaged and desired by the two sides, and that joint bilateral efforts will be put to avert any recurrence of similar incidents.

The killing of the four, suspected to be poachers by the Botswanan side, has sparked tensions between the two African neighbours with Namibian citizens engaging in protests.

Some nearly turned violent, causing damage to property and disruption of cross-border movement.

Families of the deceased told media that they were fishermen and were crossing into the Botswanan side of the Chobe River to fish. Residents along the border have long relied on the river for their livelihood.

Botswana has over the past years seen increasing incidents of poaching in the area, has consequently deployed anti-poaching units from the army to patrol the area. Several fatal shootings have occur ed between the army and poachers. Earlier this year, one army officer was fatally shot.

Related Topics

Army Botswana Namibia November Border Media From

Recent Stories

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

1 minute ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

5 minutes ago

China-Pakistan joint air forces training achieves ..

2 minutes ago

30 accused involved in damaging Hindu saint's shri ..

2 minutes ago

Gold prices on Thursday

6 minutes ago

Over 99 % riders wearing helmets, claims ITP chief ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.