Botswana Opposition Wins Election In Historic Turnaround
Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:35 PM
Botswana's opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has won a majority in parliament and can form the next government, the electoral commission announced Friday, marking a historic defeat for the party that had governed the diamond-rich country for nearly six decades
Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana's opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) has won a majority in parliament and can form the next government, the electoral commission announced Friday, marking a historic defeat for the party that had governed the diamond-rich country for nearly six decades.
Outgoing president Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat in Wednesday's general election and said his administration would begin handing over the reins of government in the next few days.
"The UDC has reached the minimum requirement to be declared the next government," Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) spokesperson Osupile Maroba told AFP.
The UDC needed 31 seats out of 61 to govern alone and its results combined with those of two other opposition parties had already reached that target earlier Friday.
It meant that Masisi's Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) -- in power since independence from Britain in 1966 -- had no chance of winning enough seats to remain in power.
The IEC is expected to confirm final results later in the day.
UDC leader Duma Boko, 54, a Harvard-educated human rights lawyer, who is expected to be the next president, praised the peaceful handover as an example of democracy in action.
"What has happened today takes our democracy to a higher level," he told the independent Mmegi newspaper.
"It now means we have seen a successful, peaceful, orderly democratic transition from one regime to the next and this happened in full view of every citizen of this country with their full participation and endorsement."
The defeat was a major blow for the BDP and Masisi, 63, who was elected in 2018 and had been confident of securing a second term.
"We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people," Masisi conceded.
"We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there's no way that I can pretend that we're going to form a government."
"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of inauguration," he said.
Unemployment and mismanagement topped concerns among the more than one million registered voters, out of a population of 2.6 million.
Recent Stories
Killing of innocent school going children unacceptable: Balochistan Chief Minist ..
RPO assures police cooperation with business community
KP govt. inks agreement to establish power transmission line
China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy
Arrangements for launching drug-free Peshawar campaign finalized
Ombudsman directs concerned departments to keep watch on illegal sale of LPG
Qatar's $3bln investment to have significant impact on Pakistan economy: Ministe ..
Former Senator Swati remanded to judicial custody
Khelta Punjab Games inaugurated at Dring Stadium
ITP launch campaign against wrong parking violators
Muqam inquires about AJK president’s health, wishes swift recovery
2 killed in roof collapse incident
More Stories From World
-
China has risen to challenges, turbocharged its economy1 minute ago
-
Spain flood deaths top 200, more troops join rescue56 minutes ago
-
Gaza polio vaccinations to resume Saturday: WHO56 minutes ago
-
Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to deadly floods56 minutes ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager1 hour ago
-
Senegal inks deal with Chinese firm for water diversion project2 hours ago
-
Kenya launches China-supported bamboo agroforestry initiative to manage floods2 hours ago
-
Death toll in Spanish floods rises to 202: emergency service2 hours ago
-
China steps up precautionary measures against Typhoon Kong-rey2 hours ago
-
Ruben Amorim named as new Manchester United manager2 hours ago
-
India limp to 86-4 as spinners dominate in third Test2 hours ago
-
Jailed Algeria media mogul gets presidential pardon2 hours ago