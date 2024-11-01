Botswana President Concedes Election Defeat
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Friday he would "step aside" after his party suffered a resounding defeat in general elections, according to preliminary tallies.
"I wish to congratulate the opposition on their victory and concede the election," Masisi told reporters at a press conference, adding it had been "a good journey".
His party, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has ruled the diamond-rich country since independence from Britain in 1966.
results from Wednesday's vote are expected to be confirmed by the electoral commission later Friday, but early counts showed that three opposition parties had together won at least 31 of 61 seats in the national legislature.
Under Botswana's electoral system, the first party to take 31 seats will be declared the winner and install its candidate as president.
Masisi, who took office in 2018 said he would "begin all administrative work to facilitate the transition."
"We are quite happy to retreat into being a loyal opposition and to hold the government accountable," said the 63-year-old leader who had been confident of securing a second term.
The left-leaning opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change secured more than 24 seats, party official Mike Keakopa told AFP, and was aiming to reach 31 seats to become the outright winner.
