Botswana President In Quarantine For Second Time, Along With 63 MPs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 09:15 PM

Botswana president in quarantine for second time, along with 63 MPs

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi and all of the country's MPs are to go into self-quarantine after a nurse assigned to do screening of the legislators tested positive for COVID-19, the government said Thursday

Gaborone, Botswana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi and all of the country's MPs are to go into self-quarantine after a nurse assigned to do screening of the legislators tested positive for COVID-19, the government said Thursday.

Health Minister Lemogang Kwape told parliament that some legislators at a special session on Wednesday had interacted with a health worker who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Everyone who was here has to undergo mandatory quarantine from here," the director of health services, Malaki Tshipiyagae, announced.

This includes Masisi, and all 63 MPs of the ruling and opposition parties.

It is the second time in less than a month that Botswana's leader will have been quarantined.

On March 21, he was forced into self-isolation following a trip to neighbouring Namibia -- which had three confirmed cases at the time -- to attend the inauguration of President Hage Geingob.

