Botswana President Tests Positive For Covid

Published January 03, 2022

Botswana president tests positive for Covid

President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, which with South Africa was the first country to detect the Omicron variant of coronavirus, is isolating after testing positive for Covid, the government said on Monday

Gaborone, Botswana, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, which with South Africa was the first country to detect the Omicron variant of coronavirus, is isolating after testing positive for Covid, the government said on Monday.

"The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors," it said in a statement, adding that the test had been carried out as a matter of routine.

