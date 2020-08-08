Botswana Rules Out Toxic Chemicals, Viral Diseases as Cause of Elephant Mystery Deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Botswana's Environment Ministry said Friday it had ruled out agro-chemicals and infectious pathogens as a possible cause of hundreds of elephant deaths, reported since March.

"Commonly used agro-chemicals or pesticides have been ruled out as the cause of mortality," a statement, posted on Facebook read.

Elephant carcasses have been tested for traces of nine pesticides and chemicals known to have affected wildlife in the southern African country.

Encephalomyocarditis, a viral disease that causes inflammation of the cardiac muscle, infections with several other pathogens and malnutrition were likewise deemed implausible.

The ministry added that poisoning, including with naturally occurring toxins, was still being investigated.

Botswana boasts the world's largest elephant population of about 130,000 mammals. Their mystery deaths near the northwestern village of Seronga has left conservationists scratching their heads after poaching was ruled out.