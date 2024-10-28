Botswana Vote Shaken Up By Angry Ex-president, Disillusion
Botswana holds a presidential election this week energised by a campaign by one previous head-of-state to unseat his handpicked successor whose first term has seen rising discontent amid a downturn in the diamond-dependent economy
The charismatic Ian Khama dramatically returned from self-exile six weeks ago determined to undo what he has called a "mistake" in handing over in 2018 to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who seeks re-election on Wednesday.
The charismatic Ian Khama dramatically returned from self-exile six weeks ago determined to undo what he has called a "mistake" in handing over in 2018 to President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who seeks re-election on Wednesday.
While he cannot run as president again having served two terms, Khama has worked his influence and standing to support the opposition in the southern African country of 2.6 million people.
"The return of Ian Khama has altered the political landscape. His gatherings are attracting large crowds across the country," said Zibani Maundeni, political scientist at the University of Botswana.
But with the opposition divided, the eloquent Masisi is still expected to win. His Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is the only party to have governed since independence from Britain in 1966.
Under Masisi, Botswana's economic growth has shrunk, suffering from weakened demand for diamonds -- its main source of income -- amid competition from lab-grown stones.
"The government continues to spend excessively, despite the declining revenues; we are reaching a crisis," said Maundeni.
Unemployment has surged past 25 percent this year, with young people particularly affected, while the disparity between rich and poor is among the highest in the world, according to the World Bank.
"Citizens feel like they are not seeing much from the country's mineral wealth," said Tendai Mbanje, election expert at the African Centre for Governance.
Khama is a "game changer", said analyst Adam Mfundisi. "In five years, the BDP under Masisi, wrecked the economy through corruption and maladministration," he said.
The main opposition alliance is the left-leaning Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), led by human rights lawyer, Duma Boko, 54.
"It's been much too long to be operating under a system that has consistently produced the same, at best, mediocre results," Boko said in an interview with South African channel ENCA in July.
