Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Diamond-rich Botswana went to the polls Wednesday with voters concerned about high unemployment and an economic slump as the ruling party vies to extend its nearly six decades in power and hand President Mokgweetsi Masisi a second term.

Some of the one million registered voters queued for several hours before polling stations opened in a country that prides itself on being southern Africa's oldest democracy but where the same party has been in power since independence in 1966.

"It is my time to voice my opinion. I can't wait," said Lone Kobe, 38, who arrived at her voting venue more than three hours ahead of time.

Self-employed Kobe said she was voting to change a system dominated by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that she believes benefits only a section of the country's 2.6 million people.

"We are seeing a percentage of the population enjoying the benefits. We are just the spectators, like we are watching a movie," she said.

Botswana's vast diamond reserves, discovered just after independence from Britain, drove growth and development, lifting the largely desert country out of extreme poverty.