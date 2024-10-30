Open Menu

Botswana Votes With Ruling Party Seeking To Extend Six Decades Of Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Botswana votes with ruling party seeking to extend six decades of power

Gaborone, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Diamond-rich Botswana went to the polls Wednesday, with voters concerned about high unemployment and an economic slump as the ruling party seeks to extend its nearly six decades in power and hand President Mokgweetsi Masisi a second term.

Some of the one million registered voters queued for several hours before polling stations opened in a country that prides itself on being southern Africa's oldest democracy but where the same party has been in power since independence in 1966.

"It is my time to voice my opinion. I can't wait," said Lone Kobe, 38, who had been sitting outside a polling booth since 3:15 am.

Kobe, who created her own work when she could not find a job, said she was voting to change a system dominated by the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) that she believes benefits only a section of the country's 2.6 million people.

