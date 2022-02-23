Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primary school

(@FahadShabbir)

GABORONE, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Botswanan minister said on Tuesday that he is grateful to China for donating a primary school because of the subsequent growth of Kazungula and the inability of the older primary to accommodate the large number of new students.

The Minister of Employment, Labor Productivity, and Skills Development, Machana Ronald Shamukuni, stated during a parliament meeting in response to Botswana's budget speech for 2022.

Because the Chobe District economy is growing rapidly and more people are moving to Kasane and Kazungula, they want school facilities to be in good condition. All junior schools are oversubscribed, and that they are now being forced to purchase porta cabins so that students can be taught inside due to delays in school facilities, Shamukuni said.

"I am grateful to China for recognizing the need in Kazungula Primary School, which is very small and could not accommodate Kazungula's rapidly growing population," Shamukuni said.

The ground-breaking ceremony for China-aided Kazungula Primary School took place on Oct. 15, 2019, in Kasane, north Botswana. The school, which the contractor is currently constructing, is the fourth Botswana primary school project supported by the Chinese government.

When completed, the primary school will be able to accommodate 560 students, significantly improving local educational conditions. The project consists primarily of office and teaching buildings, canteen, dormitories, equipment room, and football field.