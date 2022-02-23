UrduPoint.com

Botswanan Minister Grateful For China-aided Primary School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primary school

A Botswanan minister said on Tuesday that he is grateful to China for donating a primary school because of the subsequent growth of Kazungula and the inability of the older primary to accommodate the large number of new students

GABORONE, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :A Botswanan minister said on Tuesday that he is grateful to China for donating a primary school because of the subsequent growth of Kazungula and the inability of the older primary to accommodate the large number of new students.

The Minister of Employment, Labor Productivity, and Skills Development, Machana Ronald Shamukuni, stated during a parliament meeting in response to Botswana's budget speech for 2022.

Because the Chobe District economy is growing rapidly and more people are moving to Kasane and Kazungula, they want school facilities to be in good condition. All junior schools are oversubscribed, and that they are now being forced to purchase porta cabins so that students can be taught inside due to delays in school facilities, Shamukuni said.

"I am grateful to China for recognizing the need in Kazungula Primary School, which is very small and could not accommodate Kazungula's rapidly growing population," Shamukuni said.

The ground-breaking ceremony for China-aided Kazungula Primary School took place on Oct. 15, 2019, in Kasane, north Botswana. The school, which the contractor is currently constructing, is the fourth Botswana primary school project supported by the Chinese government.

When completed, the primary school will be able to accommodate 560 students, significantly improving local educational conditions. The project consists primarily of office and teaching buildings, canteen, dormitories, equipment room, and football field.

Related Topics

Football China Parliament Budget Kasane Botswana 2019 All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparati ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware of Ki ..

Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware of Kiev's Nuclear Weapons Developme ..

1 minute ago
 vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable ..

Vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights Ma ..

Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights March

1 minute ago
 Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

22 minutes ago
 HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>