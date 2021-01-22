UrduPoint.com
Botswana's COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 100

Botswana's death toll from COVID-19 has reached 105, an official said on Thursday evening

GABORONE (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Botswana's death toll from COVID-19 has reached 105, an official said on Thursday evening.

In his weekly update on the pandemic, Mosepele Mosepele, deputy coordinator of the Presidential Taskforce for COVID-19, reported 17 new deaths, adding that the taskforce has detected a high infection and mortality rate since the beginning of the year.

"The increase in the number of new cases is largely attributed to people travelling during the holiday period. It shows that people are not complying with COVID-19 health regulations during the holidays as they gather in large numbers," said Mosepele.

Meanwhile, Mosepele said it is still early to say when the country can get OVID-19 vaccine

