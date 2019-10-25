UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Botswana's Masisi Wins Hotly Contested Vote: Chief Justice

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 12:23 PM

Botswana's Masisi wins hotly contested vote: Chief Justice

Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi won a five-year term in elections which saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secure more than 51 percent of parliamentary votes, the Chief Justice said Friday.

Gaborone, Botswana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Incumbent president Mokgweetsi Masisi won a five-year term in elections which saw the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) secure more than 51 percent of parliamentary votes, the Chief Justice said Friday.

"I, Terrence Rannowane (...) have the honor to declare to the Botswana nation and the world that Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi is elected President of the Republic of Botswana," Ranowane said.

Related Topics

Chief Justice World Botswana

Recent Stories

US senators call for security probe of TikTok

4 minutes ago

Imran Khan shedding crocodile tears : Maryam Auran ..

59 seconds ago

New Version of Russia's Angara to Allow Launches F ..

1 minute ago

Chaudhry mills case: Maryam, Yousaf's judicial rem ..

1 minute ago

Butina's Lawyer Says Legal Bill Remains Significan ..

1 minute ago

Country on right economic track: Dr. Firdous

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.