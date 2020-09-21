UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Botswana's Mass Elephant Deaths Caused By Bacteria: Govt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 05:13 PM

Botswana's mass elephant deaths caused by bacteria: govt

Hundreds of elephants that died mysteriously in Botswana's famed Okavango Delta succumbed to cyanobacteria poisoning, the wildlife department revealed on Monda

Gaborone (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of elephants that died mysteriously in Botswana's famed Okavango Delta succumbed to cyanobacteria poisoning, the wildlife department revealed on Monday.

The landlocked southern African country boasts the world's largest elephant population, estimated at around 130,000.

More than 300 of the pachyderms have mysteriously died since March, with their intact tusks ruling out the hypothesis that they were killed by poachers.

"The deaths were caused by poisoning due to cyanobacteria which was growing in pans" or watering holes, the principal veterinary officer of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks, Mmadi Reuben, told reporters.

Reuben said the deaths had "stopped towards the end of June 2020, coinciding with the drying of pans.

" A first report of unusual elephant deaths on April 25 identified cases near Seronga village, and numbers began escalating the following month.

According to the wildlife authorities around 330 animals have died and blood tests were consistent with the finding that a species of cyanobacteria that produces neurotoxins was the cause.

Tests were conducted at specialist laboratories in South Africa, Canada, Zimbabwe and the United States.

Officials have ruled out anthrax or human involvement such as poaching, according to Cyril Taolo, deputy director of Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

The government said it was continuing studies into the occurrence of the bacteria.

In the winter, elephants hydrate themselves mainly by eating roots and bark, especially of the baobab tree.

Related Topics

World Canada Died Botswana South Africa United States Zimbabwe March April June 2020 Government Blood

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council obtains ISO 9001, ISO 45001 a ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Armenian President on Nat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Belize Governor-General o ..

31 minutes ago

Botswana Says Mysterious Elephant Deaths Caused by ..

3 minutes ago

SMEDA to organize help desk on "How to Obtain Fina ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.