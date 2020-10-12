UrduPoint.com
Bottas Vows Never To Give Up, But Admits He Needs A Miracle

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

Bottas vows never to give up, but admits he needs a miracle

Valtteri Bottas admitted he needs a miracle to stop Lewis Hamilton claiming a record-equalling seventh drivers' world title, but said he intends to battle on at every race and has no intention of conceding defeat

Nrburgring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Valtteri Bottas admitted he needs a miracle to stop Lewis Hamilton claiming a record-equalling seventh drivers' world title, but said he intends to battle on at every race and has no intention of conceding defeat.

The Mercedes driver, who was forced to retire on lap 19 of Sunday's Eifel Grand Prix after suffering a power failure, is now 69 points behind his team-mate after the six-time champion equalled Michael Schumacher's record 91 wins.

It was Hamilton's seventh win in 11 races this season and, remarkably, extended his record run of consecutive finishes in the points to 44, a statistic that will probably cause more dismay for the Finn.

"I understand the gap to Lewis is now pretty big in the points," he said, with characteristic understatement.

"So, I would definitively need a miracle, but, as always, there's no point in giving up.

"I have to keep the bar high for me and keep trying... I think that's the best mind-set -- there's no point now to non-stop calculate the points for Lewis because it's quite a big gap.

"I just have to set the target for each weekend and then do everything I can for that. So, for me, the mind-set is to never give up. It's still with me so -- no chance to get out of it. Obviously, in a couple of months, we'll be a lot wiser about how the season pans out."

