Botticelli masterpiece sells for $92 mn at US auction

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A portrait by Italian renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli sold for $92 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Thursday, smashing the record price for the artist.

Sotheby's said the final price, including fees and commissions, was $92.2 million after it sold under the hammer for $80 million.