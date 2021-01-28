UrduPoint.com
Botticelli Masterpiece Sells For $92 Mn At US Auction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:01 PM

Botticelli masterpiece sells for $92 mn at US auction

A portrait by Italian renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli sold for $92 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Thursday, smashing the record price for the artist

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A portrait by Italian renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli sold for $92 million at a Sotheby's auction in New York on Thursday, smashing the record price for the artist.

Sotheby's said the final price, including fees and commissions, was $92.2 million after it sold under the hammer for $80 million.

