Botticelli's Madonna Della Loggia Painting To Be Displayed At EEF For 1st Time In Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

Botticelli's Madonna Della Loggia Painting to Be Displayed at EEF for 1st Time in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia's Roscongress Foundation on Friday unveiled a list of cultural events, including the exhibition of the famous Madonna and Child (Madonna della Loggia) painting by Italian Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli, that would take place during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok in September.

Madonna and Child will be brought to Russia for the first time. From September 3-5, it will be displayed at the EEF, and from September 8 it will be exhibited at the Primorye State Art Gallery in Vladivostok.

Other cultural events include an open-air cinema, Indian Culture Days, the Don Quixote ballet and Gala concert of the 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition prize-winners from the Asia-Pacific region, Roscongress said in a statement.

"This year marks the anniversary of the Eastern Economic Forum. Starting from the very first forum, apart from establishing business cooperation, one of its goals was introducing the guests and participants to the charm of the Far East, its history and cultural diversity," Anton Kobyakov, adviser to the Russian president and executive secretary of the EEF's organizing committee, said as quoted in the statement.

The three-day forum will open in Vladivostok on September 4.

