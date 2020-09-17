UrduPoint.com
Bottles From Navalny's Hotel Room In Tomsk Delivered To Berlin By German Plane - Activist

Water bottles from Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's hotel room in Tomsk have been delivered to Berlin by a German rescue plane per the request of Navalny's team, Jaka Bizilj, an activist and the founder of the Cinema for Peace foundation, who organized the opposition activist's airlift to Germany, said on Thursday

Earlier in the day, traces of a nerve agent allegedly used to poison Navalny were detected on one of the bottles.

"The said bottles were transported by a German rescue plane. The chief of Navalny's headquarters asked me to make sure the bottles were transported, even though they still contained liquid. The team made it possible," Bizilj told the Bild newspaper.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the man was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. Later, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

On September 7, Charite said Navalny's condition had improved, and he was awakened from an induced coma. On Tuesday, he published the first photo of him after waking up and said that he was able to breathe on his own for a whole day.

